Fluent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,174% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 66,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 126.28 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 4,420.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

