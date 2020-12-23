Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.70 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

