FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott Purchases 35,714 Shares

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott acquired 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,834.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,800 shares in the company, valued at C$83,765.09.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

