FlypMe (FYP) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $394,855.20 and $8,513.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00324483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.