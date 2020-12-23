Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,881,344.50 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 99,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 108,263 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,198,439.14.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 153,730 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 342,840 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Foot Locker by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,888 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,813 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

