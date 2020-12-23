Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

