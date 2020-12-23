Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Shares Up 0.6%

Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12. 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLQD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

