Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 555,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 465,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

