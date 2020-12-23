Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 946,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 860,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

