Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €37.45 ($44.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.69. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.