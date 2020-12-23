Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 339,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,619,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.