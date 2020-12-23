Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

FRO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $70,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

