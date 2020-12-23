FSA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 322.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

