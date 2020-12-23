FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

In other FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) news, Director Gary Hullah sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,460.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

