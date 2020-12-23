Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.49. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 3,306 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTEK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 6.18.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fuel Tech news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $199,212.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,286,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,972 shares of company stock worth $818,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

