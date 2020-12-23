Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.