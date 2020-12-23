Fusion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex and IDEX. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $2.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,756,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,186,830 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Liquid, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

