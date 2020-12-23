FY2020 EPS Estimates for Agile Group Holdings Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will earn $15.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.96.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agile Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

AGPYY stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Agile Group has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $71.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

