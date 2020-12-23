FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Shares of C opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

