FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock worth $251,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

