FY2020 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) Lifted by B. Riley

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

NYSE GAN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 27.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at $260,000.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

