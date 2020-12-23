FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SPX Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPXC. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.