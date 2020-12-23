FY2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Increased by Analyst

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 613,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.