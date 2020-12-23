FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $489.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 177,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

