FY2021 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Boosted by B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of GRBK opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.