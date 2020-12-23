FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Decreased by DA Davidson

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RBNC stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

