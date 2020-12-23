FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.51.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $388.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

