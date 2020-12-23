Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF)’s share price fell 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on its investment in Cavanacaw Mine and its subsidiaries, Omagh and Flintridge. It operates through the United Kingdom and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

