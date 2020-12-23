Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Shares Gap Down to $113.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.00, but opened at $108.52. Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) shares last traded at $114.24, with a volume of 214,938 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.38.

About Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments divisions. The Building division works with clients in the health, education and defense markets, and rail and aviation sectors, as well as serves commercial clients.

