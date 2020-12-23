Game.com 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,298.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $126,298.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.