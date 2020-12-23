Gary B. Smith Sells 750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50.

Ciena stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

