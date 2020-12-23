GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $21,571.80

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,571.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00454649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

