Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00681755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00123123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00101362 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

