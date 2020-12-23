Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Genetic Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

