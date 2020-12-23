Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNFT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genfit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Genfit alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genfit stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.