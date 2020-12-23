Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 12.5% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. 951,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 543,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

