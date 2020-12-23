GeoDB Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $118,853.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

