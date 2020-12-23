Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.21 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $25.21 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

