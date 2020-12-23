GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.00. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 103,120 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.
GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
