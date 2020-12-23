GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.00. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 103,120 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

