Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,965 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $30,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,601 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $27,830.70.

On Friday, December 11th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,302 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $24,631.40.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,740 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $58,375.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,999 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $92,779.69.

On Monday, November 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,097 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $102,989.40.

On Friday, November 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 8,504 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $86,570.72.

On Thursday, November 12th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,200 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $152,152.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $10,725.00.

FST stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 78,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.