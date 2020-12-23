Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $5.00. Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 239,053 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.05. The firm has a market cap of £16.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

About Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

