Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $183.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.
Global Payments stock opened at $197.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
