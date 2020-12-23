Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $183.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $197.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.