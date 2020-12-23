Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.18. 47,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 34,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

