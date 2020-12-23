Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 11,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

