Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,424,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,098,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.