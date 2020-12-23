Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,424,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,098,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
