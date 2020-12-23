Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 9%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,415,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,098,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

