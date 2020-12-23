Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.40

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 3712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
