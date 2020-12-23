Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.40

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 3712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.