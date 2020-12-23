Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Acquires $10,500.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink acquired 5,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,361 shares in the company, valued at $162,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 158,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.