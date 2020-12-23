Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Acquires $10,500.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink acquired 5,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,361 shares in the company, valued at $162,458.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 158,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

