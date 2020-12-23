Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Insider Sells $59,820.36 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

