Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Insider Sells $59,820.36 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

