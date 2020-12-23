GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.13. GoPro shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 2,304 shares traded.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

